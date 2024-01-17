Martin Lewis outlines three steps to reduce your mobile phone bill to £3.50

Martin Lewis warned mobile phone owners with a contract that they're "being ripped off" and shared his three steps to bring bills down to £3.50.

In a segment on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Tuesday (16 January), the MoneySavingExpert founder explained that around 14 million people in the UK are out of contract, and as such could be saving a lot of money.

These people should be using three steps to reduce their bills, Lewis explained - such as using a cheap SIM comparison website to decide between different deals.