Martin Lewis shares ways to save hundreds of pounds on your water bill

Martin Lewis shared some ways viewers can save money on their water utility bill while on The Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday, 16 January.

The presenter shared a story from a viewer who saved £900 a year thanks to his tips, before sharing with his audience how they can save on their bill.

He revealed that a staggering 5.7 million homes are missing out on water discounts that they’re eligible for.

“There are two main ones. A social tariff which is for people on low incomes,” he said.

“Separately is WaterSure, which is if you have a medical condition that means you need to use more water, or you’ve got three or more children and are on benefits, your bill can be capped.”