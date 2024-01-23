Martin Lewis shares three tips to secure cheapest mortgage deals quickly

Martin Lewis has shared his three top tips for quickly security the cheapest mortgage deals.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday, 23 January, the MoneySavingExpert explained that those looking for new mortgages and those who have an existing mortgage deal can use his advice.

His tips included checking "product transfers" to see if you can secure a new deal from your current lender.

Mr Lewis also advised that a speedy way to see if you're getting the best deal is to use a comparison website.