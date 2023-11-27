Martin Lewis has revealed thousands of people are missing out on a substantial amount of money when it comes to their state pension.

The money-saving expert urged people to check which partner is claiming child benefit to ensure they receive the full state pension amount.

He said: “There are 200,000 of you out there who are missing out on thousands, or potentially tens of thousands of pounds of state pension because the wrong partner in your relationship is getting the National Insurance credits."

He adds: "The form on Gov.UK is F411A. It's absolutely crucial to check who gets the child benefit.”