Martin Lewis warns Vinted and Ebay sellers they have days to act

Martin Lewis has warned some Vinted and eBay users that they have days before a new HMRC deadline comes into effect.

The Money Saving Expert founder issued the notice on his latest ITV special on Tuesday, 28 January.

Lewis explained that the selling platforms — as well as Airbnb, Uber, and similar services — began collecting data on earnings last year, and now have to start sharing the data with HMRC by Friday.

Data will only be reported if users make more than 30 sales of goods or make more than about £1,700 in a calendar year. This does not automatically mean that you owe tax.

Lewis added that tax is only due for traders who deliberately purchase or repair items to sell for a profit.