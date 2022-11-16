‘It was the most difficult moment in my life’: Ronaldo recalls losing newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about the heartbreak he suffered at the loss of his newborn son during an interview with Piers Morgan.

"We don't understand why it happened to us, it was difficult ... it was probably the most difficult moment I've had in my life," the footballer said.

The 37-year-old's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, gave birth to twins earlier this year but while Bella survived, Angel tragically passed away.

Watch Piers Morgan Uncensored: 90 Minutes with Ronaldo at 8pm on Wednesday (16 November) and Thursday on TalkTV.

