Matthew McConaughey shares life-changing moment he experienced as a boy in Australia

Matthew McConaughey has opened up about the formative time he spent in Australia as a teenager.

The actor recalled one experience in particular on the exchange that he says profoundly impacted him and his sense of identity.

He told former Australian prime minister John Anderson that during his stay the couple looking after him asked him to call them “mum and dad.”

“It was clear, and I told them ‘I will not call you that.’ That gave me such identity and strength ... To have the clarity gave me a sense of self,” he shared.

