Maya Jama makes rare comment on how she dealt with Stormzy split

Maya Jama has made a rare comment on how she dealt with a breakup with Stormzy.

The Love Island host, 30, and the rapper, 31, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, dated for four years before they first broke up in 2019.

It was revealed they had rekindled their romance in 2023 before they broke up in 2024.

In her Instagram Stories on Thursday (8 May), Jama explained how K-Trap's music helped her through a tough time in her life.

"If you have been following me for a while you will know that his EP got me through some tough times in 2019.

"If you're ever feeling sad about a breakup or anything like that, don't listen to love songs, listen to K-Trap."