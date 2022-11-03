McDonald's launches Black Panther-inspired Happy Meal

McDonald’s has launched a special Happy Meal to coincide with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The superhero-inspired meal, available in the US, comes with one of ten toys based on the movie.

Starring Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Lupita Nyong’o and more, the film follows Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje as they fight to protect their nation from world powers after King T’Challa’s death.

