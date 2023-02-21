Woman’s eyelid movements linked to her jaw in extremely rare condition

A woman has shared details of an extremely rare condition that links her eyelids to her jaw, causing her left eye to mirror what her jaw does.

Mandy Bardisbanian, 33, is one of only 300 documented people in the world with Marcus Gunn jaw-winking syndrome.

The rare genetic disorder means nerves and muscles of the jaw are linked to the eyelid, which causes one of her eyes to droop and open when she moves her mouth.

Bardisbanian has shared her story as she wants to create a community with others like her.

