The Duchess of Sussex sported a sweatshirt reminiscent of one of Princess Diana’s most memorable outfits in footage posted to her Instagram story on Sunday, 23 February.

Prince Archie was heard in the background of one of Meghan’s videos offering her help using the hose as she explored the garden of her California home she shares with the Duke of Sussex and their children.

The 43-year-old wore a purple Northwestern University jumper similar to the piece worn by Prince Harry’s mother in 1995 as she roamed around her Montecito garden, picking fruit and watering the greenery.