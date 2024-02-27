Meghan makes dumplings with Afghan women in newly-released video

The Duchess of Sussex cooked traditional food with Afghan women who have resettled in the US, newly-released video shows.

As part of the Southern California Welcome Project, Meghan, 42, joined the women for an “evening of cooking and storytelling” on 10 February.

The Welcome Project was created by the Duchess in 2023 as part of the Archewell Foundation with the Duke of Sussex.

New footage of the visit shows Meghan wearing an Archewell-branded apron while cooking ashak and mantuu dumplings.