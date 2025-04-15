Independent TV
Listen: Meghan makes heartbreaking miscarriage admission on new podcast episode
The Duchess of Sussex has spoken candidly about her miscarriage in the latest episode of her new podcast.
On Tuesday's (15 April) episode of Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan chatted with Reshma Suajani about both of their experiences of miscarriage.
Meghan has previously spoken of the "almost unbearable grief" she felt when she had a miscarriage in 2020.
She told Suajani how she had to learn to "detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for and to be able to be OK at a certain point to let something go, something go that you plan to love for a long time."
