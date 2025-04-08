The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she battled with a “rare and scary” health condition, postpartum preeclampsia, in the debut episode of her new podcast.

In Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan described the experience as a "huge medical scare" while discussing the challenges of building businesses and balancing motherhood with Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.

"We both had very similar experiences, though we didn't know each other at the time, with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia," Meghan said.

“You’re still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly.”

Postpartum preeclampsia is a high blood pressure condition that can occur after childbirth and cause serious complications if untreated.