Meghan Markle runs along beach in first solo Instagram post in years

Meghan Markle has returned to Instagram with her first solo post in nearly five years.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her personal account on New Year’s Day with a video captured by her husband Prince Harry on a beach near their home in Montecito, California.

The 43-year-old is seen running barefoot toward the waves, her back to the camera. She stops to trace “2025” in the sand before giggling and jogging away.

Dressed in an all-white outfit, Markle disabled comments on the post but received “likes” from celebrity friends including Serena Williams, Chrissy Teigen, and Tan France.