Meghan Markle teases ‘girl talk’ in trailer for new podcast

The Duchess of Sussex has teased “girl talk” discussions in a newly released trailer for her upcoming podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Meghan revealed the trailer on Tuesday (25 March), also telling listeners it will give them advice that “turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses”.

The Duchess says: “I’m Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today.”

The podcast will officially launch on 8 April.