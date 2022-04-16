Meghan Markle gives her coat to mother holding baby at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle handed her coat to a mother holding her baby at the Invictus Games as she appeared alongside husband Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being escorted to the venue in The Hague, Netherlands, when Meghan noticed that the temperature was dropping and handed her coat to a woman nearby.

Footage of the moment has since been shared online and has prompted praise from fans of the royal couple.

“A good mother is a good mother to everyone’s child,” one wrote, while another added her gesture was “kind and thoughtful”.

