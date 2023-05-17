Harry and Meghan arrive at New York event before ‘near catastrophic’ car chase

Video shows Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, arriving at the Ms Foundation awards ceremony for Women before what they’ve called a “near catastrophic” paparazzi car chase.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said on Wednesday 17 May that the “relentless pursuit” lasted over two hours and “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road”.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also with the couple during the incident which occurred on Tuesday night after they attended the awards ceremony held in New York.

