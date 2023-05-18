Kate meets children who helped design ‘anxiety toolkit’ for charity

The Princess of Wales met with children who helped design an “anxiety toolkit” for charity.

Kate marked Mental Health Awareness Week with a visit to the Anna Freud Centre, a child mental health research, training and treatment centre in London on Thursday 18 May.

The centre, of which she is a patron, runs vital programmes and develops and shares practices to support the mental health of children and families.

Kate also joined a group of secondary school children who took part in a series of classroom activities that explored how they deal with anxiety.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.