Watch as whale performs spectacular spin metres from tourist boat

Footage captures the stunning moment a whale breached the water and performed a spectacular spin near a boat in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The area, located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, is a whale-watching hotspot, with some tour companies “guaranteeing” sightings.

Lucky tourists who captured this footage, though, were probably not expecting such an impressive show.

In the video, the mammal breaches the water, before spinning around in the air and crashing down close to the boat, drenching those on board.

