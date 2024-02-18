Car enthusiast transforms classic Mini into stretch limousine for wedding day

A car enthusiast in Nottinghamshire has transformed his classic Mini into a stretch limousine, in a renovation project that’s impressed the community.

Chris Wain spent £14,000 on the unique build, after meeting his future wife at ‘Notts About Minis’, and realising it would be the perfect car for their big day.

“The car gets a lot of attention wherever you go, people love the car”, he says.

What’s more, the revamped ride is even able to cruise 85mph and has a 1275GF engine - although can be a struggle to park.