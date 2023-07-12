Hayley Atwell has revealed how Mission: Impossible co-star Tom Cruise helped her through a particularly challenging stunt in the latest film.

During an action sequence in which a train carriage goes from horizontal to vertical in just six seconds, Atwell experienced adrenal fatigue, and Cruise knew exactly how to help.

“I said to Tom, ‘I don’t know what’s going on with me’,” Atwell told Love Lives’ Olivia Petter. “And Tom said to me: ‘you’re in adrenal fatigue. Do you want some chocolate?’”