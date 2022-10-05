Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share gender reveal video

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have shared footage of their gender reveal, announcing that they are expecting a little girl.

The couple, who met on ITV's Love Island in 2019, announced that they were expecting a baby in September.

In the video, shared on Instagram, the parents-to-be can be seen popping a balloon to reveal a bunch of pink confetti.

Tommy and Molly-Mae then embrace in a hug, seeming to be delighted with the news.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.