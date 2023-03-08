Mother sleeps up to 22 hours a day due to rare condition

A mother-of-two from Yorkshire says she’s a real-life “Sleeping Beauty” thanks to a disorder which means she sleeps up to 22 hours a day.

Joanna Cox, 38, has idiopathic hypersomnia. It is a rare condition which leaves sufferers with extreme daytime sleepiness, often resulting in struggles to wake up and feeling “unrested” and “mentally foggy”.

Cox says she once slept for four days without waking up due to the condition.

“It’s honestly ruining my life - I’m like a real-life Sleeping Beauty,” Cox shared.

“It’s such an isolating condition to live with and I just really want some help.”

