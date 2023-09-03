Man refused refund after finding mouse ‘twitching’ in Chinese takeaway food

A man from Strood, Kent, has been left disgusted after discovering a mouse in a soup he got from a Chinese takeaway.

Sam Hayward had already begun eating his his mushroom noodle soup before he spotted something moving at the bottom.

“It was twitching... I’m no animal expert, but it couldn’t have been alive”, he said.

“The tail was the first thing I saw and it just freaked me out.”

However, he insists the takeaway he’d been going to for 20 years denied it was their food, and he was unable to get a refund.