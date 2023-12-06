Mullet world champion reveals secrets to perfect locks

The winner of 2023’s Mulletfest world championships in Australia has shared his secrets to the perfect hairdo.

Mitchell White, sporting a fringe and brown curly locks, was crowned best everyday and best overall mullet at the competition in Hebburn Motorsport Park near Newcastle, New South Wales on Saturday (2 December).

He told Today that he has been growing his hair since 2019 and let the programme hosts into some secrets behind the upkeep of the ‘do, including washing it every day.