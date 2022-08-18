Finalists in USA Mullet Championships sport incredible hairstyles

Some incredible hairstyles are on display at this year’s USA Mullet Championships.

The contest has three divisions; kids, teens, and the men’s open.

Kids division contestant Emmit Bailey, from Menomonie, Wisconsin, accessorised his entry of a blonde mullet with a pair of reflective sunglasses.

“(Mullets have) come back in full force. It was $10 to enter and all of the donations are going to the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids,” Emmit’s father Eric Bailey said.

The winner of the men’s open division gets $2,500 in cash and a trophy.

Sign up to our newsletters.