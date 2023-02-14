Independent TV
Psoriasis-sufferer washes hands in breast milk, claims it ‘cured’ condition
A new mother has claimed that washing her hands in breast milk has cured her psoriasis.
Ashley LeMieux, 36, said that her skin condition, which she described as feeling like “like a million needles”, was healed after just four days.
The author created a lotion with added lavender oil to hide the “smell” which she shares with her husband Mike LeMieux.
“I’m applying the lotion once a day. I don’t know the science behind it but I just know that the milk is full of so many healing properties,” Ashley said.
