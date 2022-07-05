Myrkl's £1 hangover pill: How does 'breakthrough' tablet work?

A new £1 pill is on sale in the UK promising to cure hangovers.

Thirty years in the making, Myrkl claims to be the "first product in history to break down alcohol effectively" before it reaches the liver.

Instructions say to take two pills at least one hour before drinking.

"This is not a product for the person who wants to go out and drink to excess...[it] reduces the [alcohol] absorbed into your system", Dr Dawn Harper said.

Myrkl retails at £30 for 30 tablets, or 15 servings.

