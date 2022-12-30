Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2023

While Netflix is brimming with award-worthy TV shows and films right now, it'll also be saying goodbye to some much-loved viewing in January 2023.

Films including Call Me by Your Name (2017), A Clockwork Orange (1971), Men in Black (1997), and Sherlock Holmes (2009) will all be taken off the platform at the start of next year.

However, not all is lost, with huge blockbusters including Forrest Gump (1994), Grease (1978), and Daddy Day Care (2003) all being added to stream, alongside new TV shows.

