A Place In The Sun’s Jasmine Harman says she has been “blown away” by support from the public after she was criticised on Instagram for wearing a minidress.

The presenter said: “I wasn’t fishing for compliments at all. What I just wanted to say was, you know what, whatever you look like, whoever you are, the most important thing is to do what makes you happy and comfortable with yourself.

Harman had that one of her followers told her she “shouldn’t wear a mini dress” because it was “so incredibly unflattering” for her age.

