Dutch man spends thousands to build his very own Irish pub in his garden

A Dutch man has spent three years and thousands of pounds building and decorating his own Irish pub in his back garden so he could spend St Patrick's Day knocking back Guinness.

Geert Rooijakkers created his very own taproom The Wrinkled Prince - named after his dog - as a shrine to the Emerald Isle.

Rooijakkers's twin brother also has an Irish pub in his garden, and the two celebrated St Patrick's Day together this year.

