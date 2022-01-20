NFT restaurant soon to open in New York City

An NFT restaurant is soon to open in New York City called the Flyfish Club which is a members only diners club.

VCR Group, a hospitality and restaurant group that includes serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, is opening a luxury “seafood-inspired” dining club in Manhattan in 2023.

To gain access to Flyfish Club, members must have a flyfish non-fungible token (NFT).

The tokens are already being resold between members through an online NFT marketplace called OpenSea.

