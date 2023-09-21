Viruses found in the poo of endangered zoo animals could save the NHS £1bn a year, according to researchers.

A team at the University of Sheffield found that naturally occurring viruses in the poo – known as bacteriophage or phages – could

be included in dressings applied to untreatable diabetic foot ulcers with further research.

Around 4.3 million people are living with a diabetes diagnosis, according to Diabetes UK.

Professor Graham Stafford, chairman of molecular microbiology at the University of Sheffield, said: “Despite the smell, it turns out that the faecal matter of endangered species could hold the key to killing infectious bacteria that are otherwise resistant to antibiotics.”