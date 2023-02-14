NHS trust begins using drones to deliver medical supplies between hospitals

Footage shows off one of the 70 mph drones being used by an NHS trust to soar medical supplies between its hospitals.

They will carry clinical supplies, prescriptions, blood packs, and mail between three hospitals for the next four months.

It is hoped that the Northumbria Healthcare trial will pave the way for a new system which will reduce delivery times and carbon emissions.

The trial kicked off on Monday, 13 February, and will see six test flights each day, with a possible rise to 15 in May if successful.

