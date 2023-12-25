Nigella Lawson opens up on viral mispronunciation making her feel ‘self-conscious’

Nigella Lawson has opened up about a viral moment that made her self-conscious.

The chef and food writer, 63, became a huge talking point after her pronunciation of the word "microwave" sent social media users into a frenzy.

Lawson chatted to BBC Breakfast on Christmas Day about how her unique take on the word affects her to this day.

"It's made me quite self-conscious.

"I tend to refer to it as the 'you know what' now," she told Jon Kay.