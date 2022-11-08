Moment kayaker paddles next to pod of orcas in Norway

A photographer from Norway had a “dream come true” when a pod of orcas swam next to her as she was kayaking in the sea near the Lofoten archipelago.

Karianne Klovning, 24, was “filled with adrenaline” when the mammals appeared next to her watercraft in June 2021.

“I wasn’t scared at all... There were so many and they just kept coming to the surface over and over, and I just couldn’t stop smiling,” Klovning said.

“I’ve seen a couple of whales from a distance previously, but never like this and have not again since then.”

Sign up to our newsletters.