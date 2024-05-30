Octopus changes colour on North Wales beach in rare video

An octopus was filmed changing colour as it crawled across rocks on a beach in North Wales.

The cephalopod changed its hue from white to bright orange as it emerged into the open air, as seen in footage captured by Ciara Taylor of the Marine Conservation Society (MCS).

The project assistant spotted the curled octopus whilst rockpooling and practising identifying sea creatures by Menai Bridge, Anglesey, MCS said.

Curled octopuses, with a broad mantle of up to 50cm in length, can be found in the British Isles.

They are able to change their colour to match their surroundings in a spectacle rarely caught on film.