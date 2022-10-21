Killer whale sprays water at cinematographer in close encounter off California coast

A cinematographer has shared stunning footage of his close encounter with a killer whale and her calf off the coast of California.

Orca advocate Evan Brodsky, 32, has spent his entire life at sea marvelling at the magnificent animals.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be on the ocean pretty much my whole life, from when I was in diapers, driving the family boat, sitting on my dad’s lap,” he said.

Mr Brodsky managed to capture the incredible moment on camera on 3 October, near Monterey Bay.

