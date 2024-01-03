Dog that fell from cliff on Oregon coast rescued by helicopter crew

The US Coast Guard has shared footage of the moment a dog was rescued by a helicopter crew after falling from a cliff on the coast of Oregon.

Rescuers are seen hoisting the pup - named Leo - into the chopper after the incident at Ecola State Park on Monday 1 January.

“Leo stayed overnight at an emergency vet. He has a few cuts and bruises. All things considered, he is doing good,” his owner said, in a statement shared by the coastguard on social media website X.

“We are so thankful he is alive and expected to recover.”