Orphaned bear cubs have sweet reaction being released into wild after rehabilitation

The moment three orphaned bear cubs were released back into the wild this week after nine months of rehabilitation has been captured on camera.

Two females and one male were released in the San Bernardino National Forest, after both mothers were killed in accidents.

They seemed perfectly accustomed to their new surroundings, however, bouncing around through the grass as they got a taste of freedom once more.

Each bear has been fitted with a GPS collar so that San Diego’s Humane Society can keep an eye on them from a distance.

Sign up for our newsletters.