Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl, who escaped his long-time enclosure at Central Park Zoo in New York City in February this year, recently enjoyed a quiet afternoon on a Manhattan fire escape.

The cheeky bird has spent most of the past nine months in and around Central Park’s North Woods section, feasting on a steady diet of rats despite fears that his survival instincts may be lacking, having lived his entire 13-year life in captivity.

Following his escape, a petition circulated advocating for him to remain free and zoo officials ceased attempts to recapture him once it became clear he was eating regularly.

In footage shared by Manhattan Bird Alert on social media, Flaco is seen perched on a fire escape in the Upper West Side last month.