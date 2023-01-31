Pamela Anderson jokes about marrying Julian Assange after ‘slightly frisky’ night

Pamela Anderson has shared how she and Julian Assange used to joke about getting married before he was jailed.

She said they used to laugh about the idea of "getting hitched on the steps of the embassy," adding "maybe then they wouldn't arrest him?"

The Baywatch star said her friendship with Assange has been "invigorating, sexy, and funny," and described his incarceration as "psychological torture."

She then revealed that they once spent a "slightly frisky, fun, alcohol-induced night" together.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.