Paragliding duo get stuck up lamppost after crash landing

A paragliding instructor and a tourist who was along for the ride ended up clinging to a lamppost after crash landing.

The pair were gliding through the air when a gust of wind threw them off course, leaving them stuck on the 100ft high-mast light.

This video shows them during their sticky situation in southern India on Tuesday, 7 March.

According to eyewitness reports, the paragliders were clinging to the post for over an hour as they waited for help.

