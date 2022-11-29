Paralysed actor back in the gym after rare disorder attacked his nerves

A man who became paralysed when a rare immune disorder attacked his nervous system is sharing his recovery journey.

Cody Hively, 27, was unable to breathe unaided and was only able to nod his head slightly after he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

After spending three months on a drip, this footage shows the actor re-learning how to use his muscles again.

Now, he’s back lifting weights and cycling.

“It was really disturbing. I was a prisoner to my own body,” he said, but he “never lost hope.”

Sign up for our newsletters.