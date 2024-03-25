A tradition dating back to 1914 has been revived in Paris as the French capital prepares to welcome the Olympic Games this summer.

The waiter’s race - open to the staff of all Parisian bistros - was organised in front of the Paris town hall on Sunday 24 March.

Dozens of participants set off carrying a plate with a croissant, coffee and a glass of water for a 1.2 mile-long route through the Marais neighborhood in central Paris.

An essential element of Parisian heritage, bistros are at the heart of the effort to promote the Parisian way of life and attract visitors during the Olympics.