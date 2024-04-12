Paris Hilton hints at when fans will see picture of baby daughter

Paris Hilton has explained why she hasn’t shared any pictures of her baby daughter yet.

The media personality, 43, welcomed London via surrogate in November 2023.

Speaking to E! News at the Fashion Trust US Awards on Tuesday, 9 April, Hilton revealed: “I feel like my life has just been so public with everything.

“I just wanted to keep my little girl to me. But I’m gonna show her to the world soon ‘cause everyone keeps asking.”

Hilton said she may share pictures of her baby “when the time is right.”