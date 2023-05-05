‘More than 500lbs’ of cooked pasta mysteriously dumped in river

Hundreds of pounds of pasta has been mysteriously dumped next to a river in New Jersey.

Mounds of plain pasta shapes, including spaghetti and macaroni, were piled up in the greenery in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

In a bid to get to the bottom of who was responsible for the spectacle, social media users even created a dedicated Facebook group.

The town responded to the incident by conducting a “rapid cleanup” of the river basin, one group member said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.