Footage has resurfaced of Paul O’Grady greeting Camilla - then Duchess of Cornwall - with a kiss as the pair met at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2022.

He went on to introduce her to one of the puppies at the home, Sausage.

The royal family’s official Twitter account paid tribute to O’Grady on Wednesday 29 March, following news of his death.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of Battersea, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories,” the message read.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.