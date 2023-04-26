‘Wobbly’ penguin becomes first in the world to get an MRI scan

A penguin has become the first in the world to get an MRI scan.

Chaka, a Fairy Penguin who lives at the Sea Life Centre in Weymouth, has been having issues with his balance.

Keepers noticed he was wobbling when he waddled and therefore, he was booked for the MRI scan at Cave Veterinary Specialists in Somerset.

The scan is a significant milestone in the field of veterinary medicine and the care provided to the Fairy Penguin species.

It went well and showed nothing of concern for Chaka.

Whilst he may sometimes experience a little “wobble in his waddle”, he is otherwise healthy and lives a full and enriched life, feeding and interacting normally with his fellow penguins.

